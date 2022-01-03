Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,223 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 30,466 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALTR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 177.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the software’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 66,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $4,885,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 33,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 459,712 shares of company stock worth $34,227,704. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $77.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -966.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Griffin Securities started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

