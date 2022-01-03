Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) versus Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Head-To-Head Survey

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theta Gold Mines has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Theta Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 51.28% 10.38% 10.19% Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wheaton Precious Metals and Theta Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 2 10 0 2.83 Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus target price of $54.89, suggesting a potential upside of 27.86%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Theta Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $1.10 billion 17.64 $507.80 million $1.38 31.11 Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Theta Gold Mines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.