Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after buying an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.70.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

