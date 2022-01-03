Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 793.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

RPRX stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPRX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $527,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226 in the last ninety days. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.