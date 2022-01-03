Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of M. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Macy’s by 167.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Macy’s by 93.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on M. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $26.18 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

