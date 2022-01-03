New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in JFrog were worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 87.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,702 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of JFrog by 6.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,677,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,410,000 after acquiring an additional 210,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 655.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JFrog by 37.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after buying an additional 513,496 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 0.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $29.70 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 0.63.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

