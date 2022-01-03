Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 45,138 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,138 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth $892,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth $441,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.