New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,135 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $64.86 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,883 shares of company stock worth $2,547,311 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.