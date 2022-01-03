Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 50,000 Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Argus Capital in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the third quarter worth $218,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the third quarter worth $1,515,000.

Shares of ARGUU stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19. Argus Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $11.64.

