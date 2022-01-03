Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $470,000 Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX opened at $47.70 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. JMP Securities downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.