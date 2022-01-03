49,855 Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $103,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

