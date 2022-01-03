Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.48.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $297.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.68. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $230.15 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.