Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $20.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $827.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.