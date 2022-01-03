Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $525,000 Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,508 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,343 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,798 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,699,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.