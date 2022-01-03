Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 100.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Veracyte by 20.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $41.20 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCYT. Raymond James increased their price target on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

