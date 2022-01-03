Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 59.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $615,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 97.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.