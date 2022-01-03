Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,649 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 863,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,555,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,772,000 after buying an additional 675,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

VRNS stock opened at $48.78 on Monday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $42.74 and a one year high of $75.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $3,298,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,356 shares of company stock worth $3,665,749 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

