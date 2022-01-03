Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CGI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock opened at $88.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.95. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

