$53.43 Million in Sales Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will announce $53.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.80 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $54.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $215.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.53 million to $216.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $206.56 million to $213.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $59.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $790.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 47.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.