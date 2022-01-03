Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 153.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 83,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50,628 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 92.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 19.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 69,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $165.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $139.83 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

