Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 794 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,458,000 after buying an additional 736,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,747,000 after buying an additional 173,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,978,000 after buying an additional 185,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after buying an additional 216,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

