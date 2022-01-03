Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 19.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth $200,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 179.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $191.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.97. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

