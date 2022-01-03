Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,932,000 after acquiring an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 210.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $106.82 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

