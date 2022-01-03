Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 74,777 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,777 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

