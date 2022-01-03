Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 798 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $612.69 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $632.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $612.23.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.29.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

