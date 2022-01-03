Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 24.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 81.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HESM shares. UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $930.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.71%.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

