Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $239.88 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.15 and a 52 week high of $243.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.32 and a 200 day moving average of $217.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.11.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

