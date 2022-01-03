Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $222,000. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 35.3% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $963,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.69.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $130.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

