Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in R. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 42.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R stock opened at $82.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.88. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

