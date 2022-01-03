PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,034,000 after purchasing an additional 145,340 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,871,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,064,000 after purchasing an additional 702,828 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,658,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PNM Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,838,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,657,000 after acquiring an additional 336,713 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

