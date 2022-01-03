Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 33.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR stock opened at $234.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.33 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.