Raymond James & Associates Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,853 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 16,501 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kellner Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 271.1% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 25.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 12,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.36.

Xilinx stock opened at $212.03 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.