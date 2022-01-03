Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE:RGA opened at $109.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average of $112.72.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.30.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.