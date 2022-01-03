Raymond James & Associates Purchases 8,287 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackLine were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BlackLine by 946.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 498,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,671,000 after acquiring an additional 348,945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after acquiring an additional 222,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in BlackLine by 5,684.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 109,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 9,912 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,621 shares of company stock valued at $24,432,203. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BL opened at $103.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average of $114.98. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.16 and a 52 week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.67.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.