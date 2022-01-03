Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,818,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after buying an additional 28,560 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIOV opened at $180.50 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.11 and its 200-day moving average is $178.34.

