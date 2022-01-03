Raymond James & Associates Has $10.82 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $366.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $276.70 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $9,095,576. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.42.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.