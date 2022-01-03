Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in BCE by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in BCE by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 104.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.