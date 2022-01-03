Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.81 Million Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) by 572.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,352 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,881,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,555,000.

NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $45.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

