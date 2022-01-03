Analysts Anticipate GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.07 Million

Brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report sales of $88.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.91 million and the highest is $88.23 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $85.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $323.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.09 million to $325.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $317.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.02 million to $320.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GasLog Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 231.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 80,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 56,403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 58.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 30.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 277,391 shares during the period. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOP stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $211.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

