Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BDRFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

BDRFY opened at $20.59 on Monday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

