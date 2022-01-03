Raymond James & Associates Has $9.94 Million Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in U. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $2,092,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $350,161.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,612,841 shares of company stock worth $284,841,838 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

U stock opened at $142.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 2.55. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.17 and a 200-day moving average of $133.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.