Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in LGI Homes were worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LGIH stock opened at $154.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.14 and a 200-day moving average of $152.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

