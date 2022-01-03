Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 651,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 49.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter worth $83,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

EFT stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.