Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Amundi purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after acquiring an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth about $66,347,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

NetApp stock opened at $91.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

