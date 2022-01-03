The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 168,500.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 20.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

GDV stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

