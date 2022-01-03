Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TY. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 545,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TY opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $3.311 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

