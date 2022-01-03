New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,709 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 27,352 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on RCM shares. Cowen cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,404,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $25.49 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

