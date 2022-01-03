The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 585,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $555.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.80 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

