Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,517 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capri were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI opened at $64.91 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.74.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.