New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.14 Million Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 1,144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 603,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,235,000 after buying an additional 554,739 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,367,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 4,687.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,096,000 after buying an additional 285,616 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,732,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 655,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,595,000 after purchasing an additional 143,464 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRI. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $101.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.09. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

